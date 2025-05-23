Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Griffon by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Griffon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 9,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

GFF opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.17. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

