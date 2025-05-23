J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $112.60 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

