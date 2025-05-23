JMP Securities Cuts Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Price Target to $6.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

