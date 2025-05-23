Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $470.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $452.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

