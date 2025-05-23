Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Knife River by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after acquiring an additional 603,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knife River by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,965,000 after purchasing an additional 983,223 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knife River by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 906,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Knife River by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 819,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Knife River Stock Down 0.1%

Knife River stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.