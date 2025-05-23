Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $345.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.