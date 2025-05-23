Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSRR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

