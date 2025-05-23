Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,360 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6,461.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 225,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IOO stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.