Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

RAMP stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,346.00 and a beta of 1.02.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

