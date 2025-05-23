Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 1,229,039 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 6,689,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 1,138,596 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,372,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

