Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

