Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,692 shares of company stock worth $4,822,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

