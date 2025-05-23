Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $263.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

