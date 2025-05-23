Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE PEG opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

