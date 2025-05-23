Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,725 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 389,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,306.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

