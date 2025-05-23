Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after acquiring an additional 68,927 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,496,000. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 152,483 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GVI opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

