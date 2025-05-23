Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 645.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

