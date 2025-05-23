Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ennis worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Stock Performance

EBF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $488.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ennis news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $35,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,141.42. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $357,330. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

