Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 311,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,430 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.44 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

