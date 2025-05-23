Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $54.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.