Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

