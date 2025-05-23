Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $105,741,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $72,272,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after acquiring an additional 953,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 357,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This represents a 42.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,635,233.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,144.12. The trade was a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,910 over the last ninety days. 24.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.0%

SKX stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.