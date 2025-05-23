Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.74 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

