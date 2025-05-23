Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of SBR opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.75%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

