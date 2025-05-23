Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 193.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 576,438 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,766,000 after purchasing an additional 389,967 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 203,192 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $8,381,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $8,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.4%

PPC stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

