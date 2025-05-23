Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,279,000 after buying an additional 731,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $167.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average is $167.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

