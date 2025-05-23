Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTR opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

