Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,470 Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWLP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BW LPG by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BW LPG by 101,928.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:BWLP opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BW LPG Limited has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.96 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on BWLP

About BW LPG

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.