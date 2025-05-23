Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,480 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 872.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.