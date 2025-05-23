Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,572 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 189.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $54,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,506.71. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

