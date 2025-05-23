Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,718 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,360,000 after acquiring an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Viper Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,520,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $95,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after buying an additional 35,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.