Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,960 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 6,985.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,135,919.94. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,498.58. This represents a 38.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,117 shares of company stock worth $40,192,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBRK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

