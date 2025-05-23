Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,021.65. The trade was a 5.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,470 shares of company stock worth $135,204. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

TCBX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $425.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.42. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

