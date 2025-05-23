Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Expect Equity LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2,891.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 646,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 296,481 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $257.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

