Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 11,203.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after buying an additional 317,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,191 shares of the software’s stock worth $81,962,000 after buying an additional 63,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,573 shares of the software’s stock worth $64,547,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $62,142,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $37,899,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

