Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 93,285 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average is $198.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

