Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of SKY stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.