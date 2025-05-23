Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,772.88. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

