Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 66,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

