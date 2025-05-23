Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ProPetro by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

ProPetro Price Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

