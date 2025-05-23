Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of O opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.