Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 97,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Edison International by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Edison International by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Edison International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

