Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $130.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

