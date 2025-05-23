Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 33,834,095 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 33,834,095 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 11,325 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,499 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $271.95 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.11.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,764 shares of company stock worth $35,671,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

