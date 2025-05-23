Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,366 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

HEES stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.87. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

