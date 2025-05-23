Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,471 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.1%

First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

