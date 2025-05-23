Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

