Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Radian Group by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Radian Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.8%

RDN stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

