Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Koppers by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.44. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Koppers declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

