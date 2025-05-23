Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,109 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in PRA Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PRA Group by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 529,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PRA Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAA stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,449.84. This trade represents a 19.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

